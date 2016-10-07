Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Politics | 7 October 2016 00:06 CET

I pray Nduom wins December polls - Kpassa Chief

By MyJoyOnline

Chief of Kpassa in the Nkwanta South district of the Volta region, Ubor Konja Tansan VI has urged Ghanaians to vote massively for the flagbearer of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP,) Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom in the December polls.

According to him, there are so many candidates vying for the presidency but none of them qualify for the office than Dr. Nduom.

The chief made the comment when the PPP leader paid a courtesy call on him at his palace at part of his tour of the region.

The chief added that, all over world, people vote for development and with what Dr. Nduom has done, he would want all Ghanaians to vote for him.

“Others will wait to be president to do what he [Dr. Nduom] has done. I pray to the gods that he wins,” he said.

The traditional leader indicated that, there is no commercial bank in the area except GN Bank which is facilitating trade in the area.

Based on this, the Kpassa chief is convinced a vote for Dr. Nduom will accelerate Ghana's development.

"After the 2016 elections, I hope that he will be declared winner and president of the Ghana so we benefit from massive developmental projects he has done in many areas” he stated.

