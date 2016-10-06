New Juaben South MP appeals for another term

By Bertha Badu-Agyei, GNA

Koforidua, Oct. 6, GNA - Dr Mark Asibey-Yeboah, Member of Parliament (MP) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for New Juaben South, has appealed to the electorate to give him another term.

This, he said would enable him to continue with the good works he had done for the Constituency.

He said because his achievements and good representation of the people, he needs another term to ensure that his vision of transforming the lives of the youth is attained to help them to contribute to national development.

Dr Asibey-Yeboah who was speaking after filing his nomination as a Parliamentary Candidate with the Electoral commission in Koforidua, on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) noted that the Party had a vision to transform the lives of the people and the youth in particular as a tool to achieve national development.

He is among 10 people from different political parties who filed their nominations to contest both the new Juaben South and North constituencies' seats on December 7 and is being challenged by four other contestants including Mr Ransford Owusu-Boaye, of the National Democratic Party and Regional Coordinator of National Disaster Management Organisation.

He said his first term in Parliament has been successful despite some challenges and when given the nod with Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo voted into power as the next president, he would continue what he had already started.

Dr Asibey-Yeboah noted that the NPP had demonstrated under President John Agyekum Kufuor, that it had the men and knowledge to transform Ghana into a better place, considering the numerous initiatives and polices it implemented to the benefit of the people.

The New Juaben South constituency is known as one of the safe seats of the NPP since 1996 and Dr Asibey-Yeboah is the fifth MP of the constituency after Mr Yaw Barimah, a former Minister of State Ms Beatrice Bernice Boateng.

