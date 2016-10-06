Adopt non-violent means for electioneering - NCCE

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Accra, Oct. 06, GNA - The National Commission for Civil Education (NCCE) has tasked politicians to adopt non-violence means for campaigns to preserve the peaceful climate in the country.

The NCCE charged the leaders of the various political parties to be advocates of peace and tolerance in words and in deeds; and openly reprimand their supporters who engage in acts of violence.

Mr Adam Siddique Zagoon, a Senior Civic Education Officer, NCCE, stated at a community sensitisation engagement, organised by the Commission in collaboration with the Ghana News Agency, with funding from the European Union, at Maamobi in the Ayawaso East District, Greater Accra Region.

The NCCE/GNA Community Sensitisation Engagement, on the general theme: 'Electoral process and the need to preserve the peaceful climate in the country,' is to ensue free, fair and violent-free period ahead of the December 7 Polls, and thereafter.

It was attended by opinion leaders, political party youth activists, women's groups and religious leaders.

Mr Zagoon noted that for an election to be deemed as free and fair, certain measures needed to be put in place, such as the compilation of a credible, current, and accurate voter's register.

That was why, he said, the Voter's register, was being cleaned to make the register fit for the election.

Mr Zagoon said campaigns must be based on issues and devoid of violence, hate speech and intimidation.

He urged political parties to abide by their code of conduct; adding that, supporters must also avoid defacing the posters of their opponents.

He also observed that weapons, such as knives and cutlasses, must not be taken to rally grounds to cause confusion.

Mr Zagoon advised prospective voters to know their polling centres prior to the day of the election.

He warned that attempting to impersonate somebody was serious a crime, which must not be condoned.

Mr Zagoon said on Election Day, nobody should be seen loitering within 500 metre radius at the polling centre.

He also stated that the sale of alcoholic beverages at the polling centres on Election Day, was prohibited by law.

"The constitution enjoins us to form and join any political party of our choice, therefore, let us respect and tolerate one another 's views in order to ensure peace before, during and after the 2016 election," he stated. GNA