Top Finance Executives Launch Forum

Accra, Oct. 6, GNA - Mrs Mona Quartey, the Deputy Minister of Finance has inaugurated the Regulus CFO Forum, a group focused on enhancing the financial performance of businesses to impact the economic growth of Ghana.

Regulus CFO Forum comprises Chief Financial Officers (CFOs), Financial Controllers and Financial Directors of companies with businesses in the various sectors of development.

Ms Quartey expressed happiness for the birth of the Forum, the first of its kind as a function focused business professionals whose great value cannot be overstated.'

She urged members and other professional groups to co-ordinate each other's efforts to be able to stay focused and carry out planned activities for the benefit of their various businesses in Ghana.

The President and Founder of group, Mr Hitesh Makhija said: 'Finance officers are important leaders in making sure that businesses run successfully, and the Forum would help provide a common platform for the CFOs to discuss challenges, opportunities and strategies.

'Regulus CFO Forum is aimed at managing an interactive financial executive networking group that will empower its members in Ghana and beyond.

'This forum will enhance the performance of CFOs through meetings, ground breaking discussions and conferences, as well as provide immense value to its members through multiple trainings and create mentorship opportunities for new members,' he added.

Mr Makhija, who is also the Finance Controller- Ghana &MBTN (WAF3) at Olam Ghana, explained that the theme for the maiden session.

"The CFO's Role in Today's Digital Economy', was selected because the gap between the digital economy and the financial space is narrowing and the therefore the need for finance officers to embrace the digital age to maximise their performance and results.

The ceremony sponsored by Access Bank Ghana discussed 'Managing Financial Risks in Today's Digital Economy' and 'Measuring and Monitoring Key Value Drivers in Today's Digital Economy'.

It was attended officials from PZ Cussons Ghana, Allterrain Services, SBC Beverages, Stallion Group, Beiersdorf Ghana Limited, Mohinani Group, Japan Motors and Vodafone.

Others were Access Bank, Interplast Limited, Expro International Group, Focos Orthopaedic Hospital, Right Holdings Limited, Predictive Excellence and Invest Corporation.

GNA