NDC will find it difficult to come back to power

Agona Kwanyako (C/R) Oct. 6, GNA - Former National Women Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Madam Faustina Nelson, says it would be difficult for the Party to come back to power again if it loses the 2016 elections.

She therefore charged the supporters to know the peculiar task ahead of them to be executed to ensure landslide victory for President John Mahama and all parliamentary candidates.

Madam Nelson made the assertion when she addressed supporters of the NDC in Agona East to launch the 2016 Election Campaign at Agona Kwanyako.

She admonished them to avoid internal wrangles that would bring total unity into the Party to avert defeat on December 7 polls.

She noted that the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) is poised to wrestle power from the NDC and urged supporters to vote massively and retain their Party in power.

She asked the rank and file of the Party to avoid complacency and intensify their campaign to win power again.

Mr Johnson Aseidu Nketsia, General Secretary of NDC urged the supporters and executives to work together as a team and avert disunity,

He cautioned the Central Regional NDC to be circumspect about the opposition NPP because the members are assiduously working underground to win the elections.

The General Secretary introduced Mrs Queenster Pokuaa Sawyer, the Deputy Regional Minister as the Parliamentary Candidate to the supporters and asked them to vote for her.

The Deputy Central Regional Minister explained that President Mahama has laid a good foundation and there is need for the party supporters to build upon by voting massively for him on December 7, polls.

GNA