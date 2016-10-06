Security agencies use music to promote peace

By Caesar Abagali, GNA

Yendi (N/R), Oct. 4, GNA - The Ministry of the Interior, with the National Peace Council (NPC), is working with the security agencies to use music to advocate peace throughout the electioneering and thereafter.

The Bands Competition of the Security Agencies (BACOSA) is touring some conflict prone areas to perform and showcase to the public that though they (security) wear different uniforms, they work together in the interest of Ghana.

Mr Titus Ofori Arko, Station Officer of the Greater Accra Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), briefing the Ghana News Agency at the sidelines of the Yendi Concert, said the security agencies shared a unity of purpose for the betterment of Ghana.

The programme, which was launched at Kumasi, in September, is being sponsored by the Christian Aid, ActionAid Ghana and IBIS.

Mr Arko said BACOSA had performed in Bawku in the Upper East Region and Yendi, while plans were in place to perform in the Western and Volta regions. The theme for the programme is 'Peace and Unity.'

He said explained they initiated the programme because any time there was a conflict the security agencies were directly affected.

Mr Francis Azuimah, the Executive Secretary of the National Peace Council, said there was no reason for Ghanaians to take arms against one another, especially during elections, and advised the youth to stay focused on their education and businesses.

He said it was necessary for the youth to denounce any politician who would use the electoral platform to incite violence, saying, 'No politician who wishes the best for Ghana will want to use violence to win elections'.

Mr Azuimah said the NPC would continue to partner civil society and other organised groups such as BACOSA to work to promote perpetual peace.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Mr Ken Yeboah, the Northern Regional Police Commander, assured Ghanaians that the security agencies were ready to protect the peace of the country.

He said no political party was above the law and warned those who fomented trouble and hid behind political parties to desist such actions because the security agencies were committed to protecting the citizens and the Constitution of Ghana.

He said, 'We have no any other country on the world map called Ghana and that is why we need to protect the only Ghana that we have. We must not die for others to win power and what we need to do is to protect the only Ghana that we have for the sake of the future generations.'

Mr Ken Yeboah advised the media to remain professional in the performance of their duties and ensure that their reportage united the Ghanaians than divided them saying, 'Report all the positive things you see and leave the volatile things out for peace and unity.'

