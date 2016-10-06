Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Business & Finance | 6 October 2016 23:00 CET

Delta airlines rolls out Wi-Fi flights from Africa-US

By GNA

Accra, Oct. 6, GNA - Customers flying on Delta Airways from Africa to Atlanta and New York-JFK could now stay connected at 30,000 feet using the airline's on-board Wi-Fi connection.

This would enable all customers flying on its nonstop services from Africa to Atlanta and New York-JFK to stay connected during the flight.

A statement issued by the airline in Accra announced that it had completed the roll-out of Wi-Fi on its international fleet and the final Boeing 777 - one of a number serving South Africa - has now been equipped and is back in service.

'It marks a new milestone for the airline with flights from Accra, Dakar, Lagos and Johannesburg- offering on-demand Wi-Fi throughout the aircraft,' the statement said.

Jimmy Eichelgruen, Delta's Sales Director for Africa, the Middle East and India, stated: 'We know that Wi-Fi is an important part of the travel experience, especially for those flying for business.

'With Wi-Fi available in every cabin, all our customers can stay in touch with events on the ground throughout their journey. We hope our customers will enjoy this enhanced experience the next time they fly Delta.'

Delta's Wi-Fi is powered by high-speed, Ku-Band satellite technology and provided by Gogo. Laptop passes are available to buy from just $ 6.95 for one hour's usage or a global day pass could be purchased in advance of a flight for $ 28.

Customers also enjoy free access to the airline's on-demand entertainment system Delta Studio, which includes in-flight streaming to view movies and TV shows on mobile devices.

Delta began installing Wi-Fi on US domestic mainline aircraft in 2008. With international satellite-based Wi-Fi now installed on Delta's wide-body fleet comprising Boeing 767s, 747s, 777s, Airbus A330 and transoceanic Boeing 757s, the airline operates the world's largest Wi-Fi equipped fleet, giving customers more options to stay connected in-flight.

GNA

Business & Finance

whatever is worth doing is worth doing well
By: ENOCH NTELABA NSANAB
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img