Court orders two to be held in custody over robbery

By Gifty Amofa/Louisa Nkrumah

Kumasi, Oct 06, GNA - Two men arrested by the police for alleged robbery, have been remanded by a Kumasi Circuit Court to make their next appearance on Tuesday, October 18.

Moro Bawa and Kwadwo Amankwaah, are accused of robbing a watchman of his cash of GHÈ¼1,500.00 and mobile phone, a charge they profusely denied.

Police Chief Inspector Hannah Acheampong told the court, presided over by Mrs. Mary Nsenkyire, that the incident happened at the Race Course, on September 12, at about 23:30 hours.

The victim, Mohammed Yahaya, was walking together with the girlfriend, when the pair suddenly struck - forcibly seized his cash and phone.

The woman, who took a good look at the attackers, identified them to the police the next day and they were arrested.

The accused, however, gave a different account of the incident.

They claimed they heard some noises coming from behind a kiosk in which they were sleeping and decided to find out what was happening only to see the complainant right in the act of having sex with the girlfriend.

They admitted there was a scuffle when they attempted to arrest the complainant for what they felt was an indecent act, but insisted, they never robbed him of anything.

GNA