NDP to make skills training an urgent priority

By Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA

Kumasi, Oct 06, GNA - The National Democratic Party (NDP) parliamentary candidate for Tafo-Pankrono, Mrs. Florence Amponsah-Boateng, has promised to focus more effort and resources on youth employable-skills training, if elected.

She said it was the way forward to rein in the rising unemployment and transform the lives of the people.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi, she indicated that she was already supporting the training of 80 female school dropouts in bakery skills.

They are being exposed to skills for making cookies, pastries, pies and cake at the Amab Catering Service.

She underlined her determination to do everything she could to economically empower, particularly women - to lift them out of poverty and improve their livelihoods.

Mrs. Amponsah-Boateng stated that 'the NDP is convinced that when women are financially independent, the benefits to the society would be enormous since many of us are breadwinners'.

She said her party was in for serious business, to work to bring improvement to the quality of life of the people.

She expressed optimism that the NDP would make strong showing in the December 07 presidential and parliamentary elections.

She appealed to the political parties and their supporters to conduct themselves well and avoid doing anything to undermine the peace and stability of the nation.

GNA