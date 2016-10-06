Parliamentary candidate urges Christians not to shun politics

By Bertha Badu-Agyei, GNA

Koforidua, Oct. 6, GNA - The Convention People's Party's (CPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the New Juaben South Constituency, the Reverend Mrs Naomi Owusu-Sekyere, has said Ghana needs leaders with Godly principles, while asking Christians not to shun politics.

She said because politics was the vehicle through which those who aspired for leadership positions could market their ideas, it was imperative for Christians to get involved in politics to ensure that such leaders were voted into power.

Speaking with the GNA under its 'Women's Profile' programme, Rev Mrs Owusu-Sekyere said it was inappropriate for Christians to shun politics, explaining that politics was an integral part of every discipline of life hence the importance of fielding the right persons at the helm of affairs.

According to her, the claim that politics was a dirty game was not the whole truth, saying, the perception has come about 'because Christians have left dirty people to be involved'.

She, therefore, urged the Christian Community to support people who had the qualities to turn fortunes around.

The CPP Candidate said the knowledge and vision given to ordained pastors and Christian leaders must be used to advance the development of the nation, adding that, if all leaders were guided by the principles of God to be fair to all manner of persons, corruption, often driven by greed and not need, would be reduced.

Rev Owusu-Sekyere, married with three children, has been a Resident Minister of the Phnewman House of Prayer, Koforidua, for the past three years.

She is contesting the Juaben South Constituency with four others, including the incumbent member of Parliament, Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah of the New Patriotic Party, Mr Ransford Owusu-Boakye, the Eastern Regional NADMO Coordinator, Nana Oboade Bonsu Boateng (PNC) and Mr Gideon Ampaw (NDP).

Born into the family of the CPP, where her father was once the Eastern Regional Chairman of the CPP, she has been a political activist since her youthful days, rising to become the New Juaben South Constituency Women's organiser for 10 years. She is the Regional Women's organiser.

Rev Mrs Owusu-Sekyere said though the Constituency had been one of the safe seats of the NPP since 1992, and although she was contesting men with strong backgrounds, she was optimistic of emerging victorious.

She, therefore, appealed to women and peace loving people in the Constituency to look beyond party colours and rally behind her to take the seat from the NPP.

Women, she said, were better positioned to represent their people than men.

