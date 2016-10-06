Parents, teachers urged to instill discipline in pupils

Fafraha (GAR), Oct. 6, GNA - Mrs Mary Ameyaw, the Director of Living Star School, has called on parents and teachers to collaborate to instill the virtues of discipline in pupils.

This, she said, would help prevent the children from engaging in deviant behaviours which would ruin their future aspirations.

Mrs Ameyaw made the call during the celebration of the 15th anniversary of the school at Fafraha near Madina in Accra.

She said ineffective parental control was contributing to the high incidence of immorality such as cyber fraud, drug abuse and examination malpractices among students.

Mrs Ameyaw stressed the need for parents to take full responsibility in the upbringing of their children and desist from attacking teachers for correcting their wards when they went wrong.

She said emotional development of children was vital to their growth into adulthood and urged parents to provide the needs of their children to enable them to focus on their studies.

Mrs Ameyaw urged the children to be disciplined and stick to their books adding that these were the important things in their lives as pupils.

She appealed to the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to put the necessary measures in place to prevent examination leakages.

Mrs Ameyaw said the school had been scoring 100 percent in the Basic Education Certificate Examination since 2007 and that all the candidates got their first choice of schools.

She commended the teachers and the school authorities for their relentless efforts in ensuring the proper training of children to enable them to become useful citizens for their families, communities and the nation as a whole.

GNA