Policy think tank, IMANI Center for Policy and Education, has scored the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) 52.9% for partially fulfilling promises it made in its 2012 manifesto.

“The NDC for the past four years from our analysis had a final score of 52.9% and on our scale that is a fair performance,” Director of Technology at IMANI, Brian Dzansi, said at the launch of the report on Thursday.

The latest report featured an assessment of the 2012 manifesto of the NDC dubbed 'Advancing the Better Ghana Agenda'.

The aim of IMANI's assessment was to evaluate the rate of execution of the programmes, policies and projects stated in the manifesto.

Brian Dzansi explained that, they collated all the 500 promises in the NDC's 2012 manifesto, and collected data on them.

After going through the process, Dzansi said “we then did our analysis and we did the scoring and we went to validate this with the ministries, departments and agencies, and this is our final score.”

Mahama needs $24billion to fulfill 75% promises

President John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the NDC, who is seeking a second term in office, launched the party’s manifesto last month, prior to the upcoming general elections.

According to IMANI, he would need close to $24 billion in order to fulfill more than half of the new promises in the manifesto.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

