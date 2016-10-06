Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Headlines | 6 October 2016 21:06 CET

PPP’s Eva Lokko dead

By CitiFMonline

Running mate for the Progressive People's Party (PPP) during the 2012 elections, Eva Lokko, has passed away.

Party sources confirmed to citifmonline.com.

Eva Lokko, who is also the party's current parliamentary candidate for the Klottey Korle constituency died today [ Thursday] after a short illness.

Eva Lokko
The former Managing Director of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation had filed her nomination to contest the Klottey Korle constituency seat on the ticket of the PPP.

Eva Lokko was an engineer before moving into politics. She was appointed to head the state broadcaster  during the era for former President Kufuor.

Her days at the GBC however ended abruptly after some persons at the station rose up against her managerial approach.


By: citifmonline.com/Ghana

