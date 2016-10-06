Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
EC shuts Tamale office over gun shots, matchete violence

Ghana’s electoral body has shut down its Tamale metropolitan office Thursday after the ongoing voters transfer exercise was marred by violence.

Communications Director of the Electoral Commission (EC), Eric Dzakpasu said the measure was to quell the violence purportedly sparked by supporters of both the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Speaking to Evans Mensah, host of Joy FM’s Top Story programme Thursday, he said: “when calm is restored the office would be opened.”

