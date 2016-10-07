Is Only Cowards Who Resort To Violence; Violence Can Never And Will Never Let You Win

The rhetoric of our rights as citizens of Ghana has been truncated by individual(s) who could not care any less about the life of the innocent student. Any individual who hire thugs to intimidate and frustrate harmless students without any provocation is nothing but a coward.

Ladies and gentlemen, it was utterly unfortunate that we were greeted with gunshots, heckling and tussling by some unknown men dressed in t-shirts of Hon Innusah Fuseini and Hon. Haruna Iddrisu at the Tamale South EC office as unarmed students were peacefully transferring their votes to some constituencies in the Tamale Metropolis.

It will interest you to know that these men who were used to intimidate and brutalise innocent students may not even be employed and that makes the situation most problematic. Get them decent jobs!

This is an act of desperation insecurity and disrespect for human lives. We wish to condemn with alacrity this act of political barbarism.

Whilst the science and art of politics is taking a new dimension; thus issues-based politics others still resort to violence as the only means to winning power. This year violent can't win!

Again, this is a rape our fundamental rights to transfer and/or vote as students of Ghana. You only resort to violence when you loose your guard. Mr. Politician we are not ready to enter any dark future with you.

We wish to state that, as students we have sovereign and inalienable right to choose where and who to vote.

We shall resist any attempt by any individual to deny us this rights by any appropriate means. Regardless!

We entreat our constituents to stay calm whilst we plan on the way forward. But let me assure you that we shall never sit unconcerned for the nation wreckers to break this nation. Good will surely triumph evil!

We are by this notice equally calling on the EC to beef up security at their various offices.

And to our sister who got terribly injured through this act of political-cannibalism our prayer is with you. The leadership of TESCON UDS; Tamale wishes you a speedy recovery. We also want to put on record that the executive body is ever ready to assist any student who has suffered any form of injury.

*THE BATTLE IS STILL THE LORD'S*

Signed©

*PROBUSE D. TIEKO*

President-TESCON; UDS-TAMALE CHAPTER.

0206820826/0244897622