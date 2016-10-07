Embassy Of France In Ghana And WACSI Partner To Strengthen CSOs

Accra, Ghana – The impact of climate change on Ghana is severe. Research findings from the Netherlands Commission for Environmental Assessment hold that climate change affects Ghana’s vital water resources, energy supplies, crop production and food security.

Extreme weather conditions and severe droughts are characteristic features of the global menace on Ghana, with its three northern region being the most affected.

Civil society organisations (CSOs) in the country have been identified as key actors that can contribute to address this menace.

The West Africa Civil Society Institute (WACSI) with support from the French Embassy in Ghana will provide targeted institutional and operational capacity development support to fifteen (15) CSOs. This programme will benefit CSOs working to address climate change and environmental challenges in general in Ghana.

The French Embassy in Ghana has disbursed a first tranche of One Hundred and Eighty Four Thousand (184,549)

Ghana Cedis for WACSI to support these CSOs to:

 Reinforce their organisational capacity by putting in place more robust governance structures, and developing their leadership and management abilities for enhanced performance and sustainability;

 Strengthen their results-based communication systems and acquire skills to collect and use monitoring and evaluation data for effective more effective organizational management; and

 Enhance their ability to develop evidence-based advocacy and influencing strategies and develop effective networking techniques.

The ongoing programme will run for three years. It commenced in August 2016 and is expected to end in October 2018.

At the launch of the programme at the Secretariat of WACSI on 3 October, 2016, Ambassador of France to Ghana, His Excellency Francois reiterated the Government of France’s commitment to support CSOs in Ghana to strengthen their capacity.

Nana Afadzinu, Executive Director of WACSI reaffirmed her Institution’s commitment to ensure that this support will enable beneficiary organisations to be more accountable, active in participatory development processes in the country and become key players in policy processes that will enable Ghana to take a leap towards efforts to combat climate change.

More information can be found on www.wacsi.org