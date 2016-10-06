Ghanaian Doctor Finds Potential Cure For HIV/ AIDS

The Centre of Awareness, an NGO based in Cape-Coast, Ghana, has stated that it has found a potential cure for HIV/AIDS following a research into herbal medicine for the past ten years.

The drug, COA - 72, has the ability of reducing the HIV/ AIDS Virus to untraceable levels and also has the ability to revive dead cells and protect healthy ones.

COA – 72 has undergone detailed scientific test at Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research and Centre for Scientific Research into Plant Medicine to determine its efficacy against HIV/AIDS.

Dr. Samuel Ato Duncan, founder of the centre, making a presentation on the drug at the Physicians and Surgeons auditorium in Accra on Wednesday, 5 October 2016 said the drug has been scientifically tested and seen to be efficacious and safe for the treatment of HIV/AIDS.

The HIV virus has proven to be one of science’s biggest hurdles with researchers working around the clock worldwide to find Solution to it.

According to Dr. Duncan, COA – 72 has successful human trials in South Africa but is yet to go through controlled clinical trials using the internationally accepted protocol by WHO.

He averred that the journey started in 2005 when he was working closely with the Ghana AIDS Commission and they lost all the 52 persons they were taking care of.

He appeals to government and other institutions to collaborate with the center to make the drug accepted by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Ghana’s Food and Drugs Authority (FDA).

Two South Africans, Bandile Mdlalose and China Ngubane who claimed they were cured of HIV/AIDS after they volunteered to use the drug were present in Accra to testify to the effectiveness of the drug.