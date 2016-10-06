13 Photos: NDP unveils Kojo Mensah Sosu as running mate

Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
6 October 2016

Former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, has unveiled Kojo Mensah Sosu as her running mate for the National Democratic Party's (NDP) race to the Flagstaff House.

She explained the party chose Mr Kojo Mensah because of his wide appeal to the youth who form more than half of the Ghanaian population.

Nana Konadu officially filed her nomination papers as a presidential candidate last Thursday, a day before the deadline.

The party is confident the 47-year-old would attract the youth population to increase the party’s fortune in the upcoming polls.

The founder of the 31st December Women movement was emphatic “Whether we like it or not Ghana has more youth population and we need somebody who is youthful and relate to the young people.”

She was optimistic the 2012 misfortune in which the EC disqualified her on grounds of not filling out her nomination forms properly would not be repeated.

“We have done what the EC has requested us to do because I don’t want to leave any shred of doubt of what is going to be done,” she said.

