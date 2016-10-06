McOttley donates $6,000 to save 4-year hole-in-heart patient

McOttley Holdings has donated a sum of $6000 to support the surgical operation of Abdul Kadri Umar, a four year-old hole-in-heart child at the Korle Bu Children's Hospital.

The donation which was recommended by the Group President, Richard Dugan, follows a news report on Light TV early this year appealing for financial support for Abdul’s surgery.

“As part of our commitment to giving back to society and our dedication to financially empowering the vulnerable, we decided to sponsor Abdul's surgery” said Mrs. Happy Forson, Managing Director of McOttley Capital.

“We have already supported financially with a number of medical conditions and will continue to support the vulnerable as part of our Corporate Social Responsibility”.

This forms part of McOttley's third anniversary celebration.

A year ago, little Abdul was diagnosed with the heart condition, which made him vulnerable to severe infections and prevented him from actively playing with his peers.

Mariam Kadri, mother of Abdul expressed her gratitude to McOttley Holdings for the charitable act and prayed God's blessings over the company.

“We will remain internally grateful to McOttley Holdings for its timely intervention” – said Mariam Kadri.

The Director of McOttley Money Lending, Mr. Anthony Akweatea Mensah, Head of Group Human resource, Mr. Owusu Mensah Abunyewa, and other senior managers were present during the donation.

