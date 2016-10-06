Flagbearer of the All People’s Congress (APC), Dr Hassan Ayariga says Ghanaians should brace up for a massive economic transformation if he is given the nod in the upcoming election.

He says the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) should be voted out because it has failed to deliver prosperity to Ghanaians as promised in the party’s 2012 manifesto.

Speaking at the launch of APC’s 2016 manifesto Thursday, the entrepreneur said: “The first transformation Ghanaians will witness is the transformation from the inability under the John Mahama’s NDC to stark performance under the APC.”

APC joins the rank of two other political parties who have launched their manifesto in the line up to the 2016 polls.

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) was the first to outdoor its manifesto followed by the NDC.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) had postponed the launched of its manifesto because it did not want the NDC to plagiarise the content, a claim government has refuted.

With 61 days to the presidential and parliamentary election, the NPP has settled on October 9 to make public its manifesto.

Dr Ayariga has invited the NPP to adopt some of his policies granted it would implement them they way he intends to.

He says the goal of the APC is to build a highly developed country hinging on a “prosperous population with the high quality of life, a stable and peaceful and firmly united nation, solid and efficient good governance machinery and strong institution, a well-educated population that strives for excellence and a competitive economy.”

The APC leader says his government will insist on a judicious use of Ghana’s resources to build an “inclusive economy where every village or community has access to a minimum set of amenities and opportunities.”

He says he would put in place policies to achieve the “jobs for all, senior high school education for all, water for all, electricity for all, toilets for all, National Insurance card and not cash and carry for all.”

On the teeming unemployed Ghanaian youths, the accountant says he will pursue aggressive industrialization, provide aid to the manufacturing sector, ensure a reliable and cost-effective energy supply and stabilize the cedi.

Dr Ayariga says his transformational plans are aimed ensuring a “strong business and people friendly economy that will create jobs, [and] prosperity for all Ghanaians.”

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers | Email: [email protected]