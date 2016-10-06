Stanbic Bank Wins Auto Finance Award

Stanbic Bank, for the second consecutive year, has been adjudged the Auto Finance Company of the Year by the Ghana Auto Awards organised in Accra.

The bank beat Unibank to win this coveted award.

Organised by Xodus Communications, the Ghana Auto Award provides consumers with sound and comparative information on vehicles that are new on the market by selecting the best new vehicles in various categories.

According to Patrick Koduah, Head of Stanbic Bank’s Vehicle and Asset Finance Unit, winning this award twice in a row testifies the Bank is the preferred bank to customers and dealerships.

“Our seamless processes, quicker turn-around-time and our alliance with vehicle and equipment dealerships give us an edge over other players in the industry,” he said. “We also give our customers the best deal in terms of advice and pricing.”

He said the award shows the bank is on the right path in the vehicle finance space, thus the bank intends to continue coming up with great deals for the auto industry.

“Our customers should expect our support and commitment in ensuring that they get a vehicle of their choice that will be beneficial to their needs,” he said. “We also remain committed to partnering auto dealers to ensure the growth of the industry.”

The Stanbic Vehicle and Asset Finance unit offers financing under a finance lease to buy vehicles and other movable assets such as trucks, cars, buses, earthmoving equipment and generators. The unit also offers Sales and Lease Back Facilities as well as Insurance Premium Financing.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com