Two Ghanaian Scholars Win Emerald Highly Commended Paper Award

Two Ghanaian researchers have received the prestigious Emerald Literati Network Awards for Excellence 2016.

They are Professor Abednego Feehi Okoe Amartey and Henry Kofi Boateng. Professor Okoe Amartey received the award on their behalf at a ceremony organised during the 76th Annual Academy of Management conference in Anaheim, California in August, 2016.

A statement released by Emerald Group Publishing, said their paper “Consumers’ attitude towards social media advertising and their behavioural response; the moderating role of corporate reputation” published in Journal of Research in Interactive Marketing 2015 Vol. 9(4) was selected by the Journal’s editorial team as a Highly Commended Paper in the 2016 Emerald Literati Network Awards for Excellence.

The Emerald Literati Awards, which include the awards for excellence and citations of excellence are now in their 23rd year and were established to celebrate and reward outstanding authors and reviewers of scholarly research.

The criteria used to judge the awards are based on six areas that inform the development of our products: internationality; diversity; support for scholarly research; encouragement of applied research (impact); commitment to high quality scholarship; and a desire to ensure reader, author and customer experience is the best it can be.

Past winners of these awards include Professor Charles Adjasi (University of Stellenbosch), Professor Joshua Abor (Dean, University of Ghana Business School) and Professor Robert Hinson (Department of Marketing and Entrepreneurship).

According to the recipients “this award has provided the impetus for further quality research resulting in the recent publication of our paper in a three (3) star journal, Computers in Human Behaviour .”

Henry Boateng is currently studying for a PhD in Australia. Abednego Okoe Amartey is an Associate Professor in Marketing, and is the current Pro-Vice-Chancellor as well as the incoming Vice- Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com