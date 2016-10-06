Fidelity Bank celebrates customers

By D.I. Laary, GNA

Accra, Oct. 6, GNA - Fidelity Bank has organised a ceremonial dinner to show appreciation to customers over the past 10 years, as the Bank continues to expand and introduce new banking services to meet growing consumers demand.

Bank officials expressed gratitude to the clients during the dinner after dedicating it prestigious award as the Bank of the year to them while promising to launch more convenient and comprehensive banking services.

'For 10 years, you have stood by us; you have believed in us and banked with us,' the Fidelity Bank Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr Edward Effah said.

'Your unyielding support over the years is the reason we are gathered here today beaming with smiles.

'You have made us the best bank in Ghana today and with your support we have won several other awards,' he added.

He related how the Bank started from its 'humble beginning of one branch' has expanded to 75 branch networks with 115 Automatic Teller Machines.

The Bank is also said to have 900 agents nationwide and serves about one million customers with varied banking services and products.

Mr Effah said the Bank would continue to apply the latest technology to improve its banking systems and processes as officials strive to provide world class business services to customers.

The Bank introduced its revamped products including Fidelity Prestige Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking, which have been added to its unique collection of packages and services.

The Fidelity Prestige Banking, officials explained, is tailor-made banking that comes with unique products and services that are accessible at all times.

Prestige customers enjoy a premium current account, which is an interest bearing transactional account that allows them to manage their money with ease whereas safety deposit boxes are also made available to customers for their valuables and documents.

'The Fidelity flagship investment product - the flip Dollar Account - is also offered to its prestige customers. This account has been uniquely designed to meet the needs of its customers,' said the Managing Director of the Bank, Mr Jim Baiden.

'This exclusive account is a dollar dominated investment account that gives our clients the opportunity to grow and diversify their wealth. Fidelity wants to help them create wealth and be able to withstand local currency fluctuations' he said.

Fidelity Bank has also re-positioned its corporate banking proposition to strategically meet the needs of its Corporate Account holders.

The new Corporate and Investment Banking customers will enjoy a host of benefits that will see to the growth and success of their businesses.

He expressed the hope that leveraging on local knowledge, international best practices in banking, the Fidelity Bank would deliver innovative and award-winning financial services solutions to support its corporate clients' ambitions.

As part of the Bank's strategy and agenda to touch clients' experience and make banking easier and convenient, Fidelity Bank also announced new Corporate Internet Banking platform - Fidelity Online - for customers.

'This will allow customers to spool their statements, make various type of payments, view loan status and exchange rates online among others,' Mr Baiden said.

The Fidelity online platform employs one of the best encryption modules, data integrity levels and the application of single salt hash authentication to protect customers' funds and confidential information, he added.

With industry standard product offerings such as Domestic and International cash management solutions and a host of value-added propositions, Fidelity Bank managers say the Bank is set to compete with market leaders.

