NPP needs a 54% comfortable win -MP

From Sebastian R. Freiku, Dunkwa

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Upper Denkyira East Constituency in the Central Region, Nana Kofi Amoako, has stated that the party needs to win the presidential poll by 54%.

According to him, a comfortable win of 54% by the standard-bearer of the NPP, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in the presidential poll, would avoid any confusion and the possibility of under-hand dealings by the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Nana Amoako, who is representing his constituency in the legislature on the ticket of the NPP for the fourth time, made this observation during a fund-raising event at Dunkwa-on-Offin, capital of the Upper Denkyira East Constituency.

The event, which brought together all the bigwigs of the NPP in the constituency and some national officers of the party, was aimed at preparing the grounds for the launch of the party's parliamentary campaign in the constituency.

The legislator, said although Ghanaians are calling for a change in the political leadership, the NPP needed to work hard to clinch a convincing victory from the ruling party to warrant the change.

He said the political battle, in the run-up to December 7, requires collective efforts on the part of every member, supporter and sympathiser of the NPP, irrespective of one’s position in the party, since the over-riding agenda is to save Ghana from further economic hardship.

A former First National Vice-Chairman of the NPP, Mr. Fred Oware, also called for unity among the rank and file of the party, to ensure a united front to capture political power from the NDC.

He said although he is optimistic of victory for the NPP in the Upper Denkyira East Constituency, a wide margin in the presidential and parliamentary vote count is what the party should work for now.

Mr. Oware proudly stated that he smells the sweet scent of victory for the NPP, and that the victory celebrations, after December 7, would start from the Upper Denkyira East Constituency.

An aide to Nana Akufo-Addo, Mr. Mustapha Hamid, said the NPP should work towards capturing 16 parliamentary seats in the Central Region, to ensure absolute victory for the party in the general elections.

He said the NPP won elections in 2000 and 2004, after the party captured majority of the parliamentary seats in the Central Region, and called on members and supporters of the party to work hard to retain the seats currently held by the party, and also capture the “orphaned” seats.

Mr. Hamid noted that it is unfortunate that Ghana, a rich country resource-wise, is facing massive economic difficulties, and attributed the country's problems to lack of credible political leadership.

He expressed optimism that Nana Akufo-Addo is the man with the right credentials to help salvage Ghana, since the standard-bearer of the NPP is ready to do what he can for his country, and not what his country can do for him.

Pix: Nana Kofi Amoako, MP, Upper Denkyira East

