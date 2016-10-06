I will galvanise human resources for good of constituents -MP

From Sebastian R. Freiku, Dunkwa

Mr. Nsowah Djan, New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Upper Denkyira West Constituency, has assured his constituents that he would galvanise human and natural resources for the betterment of his area.

His assurance is premised on the fact that the constituency is full of human potential, which have not been fully tapped for the development of the area

According to him, he has already identified some of the problems faced by his constituency, and that he, together with his campaign team, had started addressing them.

Mr. Djan, who spoke to The Chronicle in an interview at Dunkwa-on-Offin on the sidelines of the celebration of the 10th Anniversary of the Dunkwahene, said he had asphalted some major roads in the constituency to boost economic activities and improve the lives of the people, out of his own resources.

The former educationist said that the progress of his constituents remains paramount to him as their representative in Parliament.

Mr. Nsowah Djan said his campaign to retain the seat for the NPP will be based on issues that border on the welfare of the ordinary citizen, and not on personality attacks.

He was hopeful that the Upper Denkyira West Constituency, which has remained the stronghold of the NPP since its inception in 2004, will garner more votes in the presidential and parliamentary polls, to ensure unchallenged victory for the NPP in the elections, to usher in an Akufo-Addo-led administration.

He called on his supporters to remain vigilant and work hard towards victory in the elections, to bring back the NPP to lead Ghana and solve the myriad of problems the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has plunged the country into.

The Special Assistant to the parliamentary hopeful, Mr. Kwabena Adjei, in separate interview, announced that Mr. Djan has also dug bore-holes in several communities in the constituency, to make potable drinking water accessible to the people.

He said the MP had distributed spraying machines to over 30 communities to help boost agriculture, the mainstay of the people.

Mr Adjei also mentioned that small scale miners in the constituency are being educated to adopt best mining practices to save the environment.