Two Burnt To Death In Supermarket At Dome

Two people have been confirmed dead early Wednesday morning as fire destroyed a supermarket at Dome in Accra.

The deceased, Richard Asante, 19 and Magdalene Mensah, 24 are said to have been burnt beyond recognition after a fire gutted a Maxxon supermarket.

The fire destroyed the interior and almost every item in the store beyond recognition, Joy News’ Jennifer Akuamoah has reported.

The general manager, Ransford Odoi, told Joy News, he is yet to calculate the total cost of damages. Regional Fire Commander for Greater Accra, Ebenezer Simpson said the fire started around 2 a.m.

The two slept in the Supermarket after the close of work late in the evening. Witnesses are thanking God that the fire did not spread to the fuel station which shares the same premise with the supermarket.

Mr Simpson further indicated that investigations are underway to establish the cause of the incident. Early signs, however, suggest a malfunctioning fridge could have triggered the fire.

Their bodies of the deceased have since been conveyed to the Police Hospital in Accra for an autopsy.

