Interim Cooperation Framework of the United Nations Country Team Shows Determination to Strengthen Work with Government and Partners in South Sudan

The United Nations Country Team in South Sudan, along with government leaders and other partners officially launched the Interim Cooperation Framework (ICF) at Juba Grand Hotel today. The Interim Cooperation Framework is the development strategy of the United Nations Country Team and functions as an interim framework in 2016 and 2017, which corresponds to the transitional period of the peace agreement.

“The Transitional Government of National Unity is committed to its continued cooperation with the UN, and the ICF is a welcome initiative and a sign that we can do more together to make progress. The presentation we have seen today makes it clear how it can help create new momentum and new focus in our cooperation at this pivotal moment,” said Deputy Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Hon. Mary Jervase Yak. “The ICF provides us with robust analysis and clear strategic direction that reflect the views and inputs from many different perspectives and partners.”

The newly launched ICF requires UN agencies to be better targeted, based on a strong understanding of the context and guided by the following key principles: realism in setting goals and targets in a country confronted with a significant development deficit; recovery from the serious set-backs of recent years; resilience of people, communities and institutions; reaching the most vulnerable who have been harmed most by the crisis; strengthening institutions and capacities so that they can better sustain peace and stability.

“I hope that this event marks the start of a new, strong and fruitful partnership between the Government of South Sudan, the donor community and the UN system. We all are aware that there is a significant amount of work to do to ensure a better future for the people of South Sudan after years of conflict and crisis. It is high time that we collectively chart a new course towards peace and prosperity for this country,” said Special Representative of the Secretary-General Ellen Margrethe Loej at the launch event.

The goal of the ICF is to support the transformation of South Sudan towards peace and stability, and sustainable development, by focusing on five highly prioritized substantive areas: enhancing the resilience of local communities; strengthening social services for the most vulnerable; strengthening peace and governance; reinvigorating the local economy; cross-cutting improvement in the status of women and youth. The United Nations Country Team is also prepared to help assist with the formation of South Sudan’s national development plan.

“What should define this country are the dreams, the hopes and the aspirations that South Sudanese have for themselves and their beloved nation. As South Sudan dreams of a better future, I want to assure you that we are in this together. If indeed peace, recovery and sustainable development is what you desire, you will find in the United Nations a committed and enduring partner,” said Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, and United Nations Development Programme Resident Representative to South Sudan Eugene Owusu.

The ICF was developed and adopted jointly by all UN organizations operating in South Sudan, in consultation with their national and international partners. The United Nations Country Team, under the leadership of the Resident Coordinator, consists of FAO, IOM, OCHA, OHCHR, UNAIDS, UNDP, UNDSS, UNEP, UNESCO, UNFPA, UN Habitat, UNHCR, UNICEF, UNIDO, UNMAS, UNMISS, UNOPS, UN Women, WFP, and WHO.