Best Western Continues Impressive Expansion into East Africa

Best Western® Hotels & Resorts (www.BestWestern.com) adds another hotel to its East African portfolio. The newest addition is BW Premier Collection The Alba, located in Nairobi, Kenya. Centrally located, with easy access to businesses, offices, banks, shopping and tourist attractions, it is the ideal place to stay in Nairobi for either business or pleasure.

The new construction property, set to open in Q3 2017, features 83 carefully designed rooms all featuring a selection of modern amenities including flat-screen TVs and complimentary Wi-Fi. The hotel also offers secure underground parking.

The Urban Grillroom provides an iconic restaurant with a compelling East African twist, drawing on reimagined Nyama Choma cooking in an urban, upscale setting. The Lobby Bar and Lounge is the perfect setting to enjoy a coffee while overlooking the hotels garden.

Sky Bar Latino, a vibrant roof top bar infused with Latin passion offers spectacular cocktails together with a signature sushi and ceviche counter.

The health club includes a fully equipped gym, treatment rooms and a roof-top spa. The landscaped garden, overlooking the terrace, contains a lap pool for hotel guests.

Managing Director of Alba Hotels, Juliet Njogu commented, “having met with the Best Western Hotels & Resorts representatives during the Africa Hotel Investment forum in 2014 and 2015, we felt that BW Premier Collection was the right opportunity for us and we are proud to be the first BW Premier Collection hotel in Africa”.

The hotel complex also includes state of the art conference facilities with capacity for up to 100 delegates and a pre-function space.

Best Western recently introduced, BW Premier Collection, a global collection of carefully selected upscale and luxury hotels that retain their individual identities. BW Premier Collection continues Best Western hotels and Resorts’ rich history of providing guests with unique and local hotel experiences around the world.

"BW Premier Collection is a new introduction to our brand, which offers an exceptional and unique travel experience to guests. With the addition of this property to our existing hotels, and additional property due to open this year, we are delighted with our portfolio of hotels in Kenya. I am thrilled that our hotels in East Africa continue to go from strength to strength” said Suzi Yoder, Senior Vice President of International Operations, Best Western Hotels & Resorts.