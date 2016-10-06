Delta Airlines offer Wi-fi services to customers at 30,000 feet

Delta Air Lines has completed the roll-out of Wi-Fi on its international fleet, enabling all customers flying on its nonstop services from Africa to Atlanta and New York-JFK to stay connected at 30,000 feet.

The final Boeing 777 – one of a number serving South Africa – has now been equipped and is back in service. It marks a new milestone for the airline with flights from Accra, Dakar, Lagos and Johannesburg– offering on-demand Wi-Fi throughout the aircraft.

“We know that Wi-Fi is an important part of the travel experience, especially for those flying for business,” said Jimmy Eichelgruen, Delta’s Sales Director for Africa, the Middle East and India.

“With Wi-Fi available in every cabin, all our customers can stay in touch with events on the ground throughout their journey. We hope our customers will enjoy this enhanced experience the next time they fly Delta.”

Delta’s Wi-Fi is powered by high-speed, Ku-Band satellite technology and provided by Gogo. Laptop passes are available to buy from just US$6.95 for one hour’s usage or a global day pass can be purchased in advance of a flight for US$28. Customers also enjoy free access to the airline’s on-demand entertainment system Delta Studio, which includes in-flight streaming to view movies and TV shows on mobile devices.

Delta began installing Wi-Fi on U.S. domestic mainline aircraft in 2008. With international satellite-based Wi-Fi now installed on Delta’s wide-body fleet comprising Boeing 767s, 747s, 777s Airbus A330 and transoceanic Boeing 757s, the airline operates the world’s largest Wi-Fi equipped fleet, giving customers more options to stay connected in-flight.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com