FirstbanC rewards clients during customer service week

FirstBanC is organizing a one-week Customer Service program to reward clients for the continuous patronage of their investment products and services.

The company recognizes its clients as the driving force behind all the achievements of the company.

In recognition of clients’ believe in the FirstBanC brand a series of activities have been designed to reward and delight its cherished customers.

The week’s celebration has been scheduled to coincide with the international customer service week which is celebrated annually during the first full week in October.

The 2016 theme for the week is “Customer Champions” which recognizes that delivering excellent service is only possible with a team of dedicated professionals working together.

Among the series of activities is the Customer Service week which will be held from October 3-7, 2016.

Dubbed “Customer Reward: Creating Loyal Clients, ” each client who visits the FirstBanC will receive a special reward according to the type of product or service accessed by the client.

The company is extending the reward scheme to all new accounts opened within the period. Visitors will also receive specialized services at all branches.

FirstBanC’s Heritage Fund and First Fund have achieved growth in value and an increase in customer base; a reflection of the good performance of these Funds over the years.

In fact First Fund has been adjudged the Best Money Market Mutual Fund in Ghana five consecutive years since 2011. It’s Heritage Fund has also outperformed its benchmark GSE index.

The growth in client base has also been remarkable and FirstBanC has responded to this growth by opening the Tema branch to serve Tema and its environs in the Eastern corridor.

The Kumasi branch is in the pipeline and will be positioned to serve the Northern sector of the country.

Clients and the general public will experience exceptional service delivery within the week and beyond. We therefore encourage everyone to join us during this period.

FirstBanC is committed to providing relevant and timely investment advice and services. We will continue to roll out new products and services to meet the investment needs of people.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com