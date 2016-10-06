Let's Unite For Victory -  Charles Walker To Supporters

Supporters of the NDC in the Cape Coast North Constituency, particularly followers of Mr. Charles Kojo Walker have been advised to bury their differences and forge ahead in unity for victory in the December elections.

Mr. Charles Kojo Walker, a defeated aspirant in the constituency primaries made the call during the campaign launch of Mr. Kobby Akyeampong, the NDC Parliamentary candidate for the constituency.

According Mr. Walker, no individual party member is bigger than the NDC as a political party.

In this regard, he charged all his followers to put the past behind them and unite as one people under the umbrella party.

He promised; "we will support Kobby to win. Let's put everything behind us and unite for victory".

He further assured Mr. Kobby Akyeampong of his (Walker's) total support and commitment to enable him to win the seat for the NDC.

It would be recalled that the NDC as a party was sharply divided in the Cape Coast North constituency when the darling boy of the youth, Mr. Charles Walker was defeated during the primaries.

His defeat sparked a huge controversy in the constituency as some of his followers appealed to him to contest as an independent candidate.

Others also threatened to leave the party should Mr Walker decide to let Mr. Akyeampong lead the NDC in the constituency.

However, Mr. Walker's decision to take part in the campaign launch of the party's parliamentary candidate and the call he made to his supporters has been described by many as a sign of maturity and unity.

All the other contestants who lost during the primaries took turns to address the crowd.

In view of this, the NDC in the constituency is seen by many independent observers as a united party that is poised for victory in the upcoming elections.