Can Africa's First Aerial Water Network Beat The Cartels' Sky High Prices?

There is something new about the Kibera skyline. Jostling for space with low-lying electricity cables and television antennas, six-inch silver pipes run twenty feet above the ground. The pipes, snaking above mud and tin houses, are all connected to a water tank in one of Africa’s largest slums to deliver safe and clean water to thousands of residents.

Kibera is made up of 13 villages crammed into 2.5 square kilometres and has an estimated population of 250,000 people . Here, almost every family survives on less than $1 a day and getting access to basic amenities is not easy. The shanties do not have running water and, for years, supply has been controlled by cartels.

In response, local NGO Shining Hope For Communities (Shofco) started building what it calls Africa’s first aerial water piping system earlier in September.

“The idea of an aerial water piping system was conceptualised as a way around the complicated and costly logistical hurdle of distributing water across East Africa’s largest informal settlement,” says Albanous Gituru, the manager for Shofco’s Kibera programme.

Two thirds of the world’s population will live in cities by 2030 , the UN predicts.

“The resulting social instability, risk to critical infrastructure, potential water crises and the potential for the devastating spread of diseases are a reality,” says Gituru. “Kibera and other informal settlements in Nairobi are not an exception.”

Kibera is made up of 13 villages crammed into 2.5 square kilometres and has an estimated population of around 250,000 people. Photograph: Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images

Founded in 2004 by Kennedy Odede, who was raised in Kibera, Shofco aims to combat the hardships found in slums by establishing initiatives that uplift the community.

Its main goal is to ensure that no Kibera resident has to walk for more than eight minutes to access a water point. It has done this by setting up a 100,000 litre water tower in the northern part of Kibera with an overhead piping system which connects to various water kiosks.

The best locations for these kiosks are determined by the community and Shofco, by itself or with the help of other partners, sets up the infrastructure. This might include drilling a borehole, from which the water is pumped into a treatment centre within the slum, then into overhead tanks. From the tanks the water is then piped, by gravity, to the various water points within the slum.

If an area is not suitable to drill a borehole, Shofco pipes the water straight from the main lines of the capital’s official water company – Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company – into their treatment plants, then the overhead tanks, and away to the water points. After the initial set-up, communities living around the kiosks are left to run and manage them.

“Because Kibera is so crowded, underground piping would have provided many logistical issues, such as finding the space to lay the pipes, as well as dealing with issues of underground seepage,” says Kenneth Owalo, a community health worker who works in the slum.

For a long time, the growing demand for water services in urban informal settlements has been met by ruthless cartels who make a killing from disrupting the existing water supply and selling water off at very high rates. And as their access to the supply had been cut off, many slum residents have been forced to rely on these private vendors for their daily water needs. Currently, water in slum areas Nairobi costs up to 50 times more than in the city’s most affluent areas.

It is hoped, however, that the overhead piping will help to reduce the risk of vandalism. “It would take someone really special to try and cut off a section of pipe hanging almost 20 feet above ground,” says Gituru. “And if he does, he will be spotted from quite a distance.”

Gituru says their pipes are yet to be vandalised or illegally tapped.

Shofco aims to scale up the provision of water to 84,000 people in Kibera by partnering with Kenya’s biggest telecommunications company, Safaricom, to build an additional 10 water kiosks within the slum. The organisation also plans to expand into Mathare and Mukuru, two other informal settlements in Kenya’s capital.

Next year, Kenya will hold a national elections for all elective positions. In Kibera, the provision of affordable, reliable and clean water is cited in the manifestos of many politicians seeking to represent the various parts of the slum. Shofco officials say that they have been approached by local politicians who think they are foraying onto their turf.

“The politicians see that we have done what they were elected to do, and in such a short time. They have sent emissaries to us to try and find out whether we have any political ambitions.” says Gituru. “But the residents know and understand that we only have their interests at heart. We are not interested in politics.”

Join our community of development professionals and humanitarians. Follow @GuardianGDP on Twitter, and have your say on issues around water in development using #H2Oideas .