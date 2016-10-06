Taxi Cap Drivers In Tamale Blamed Leadership Of The Metropolis For Allowing Tricycles Operate Commercially

The public relations officer of Taxi cap drivers association in Tamale, Frimpong Macchaty has put the blame on the leadership of the metropolitan Assamble, the Regional Motor Trackfick and Transport Unit or the MTTU of the Ghana police service, among other bodies within the transport industry for allowing the Tricycles popularly called"YELLOW YELLOW" to operate commercially even though the laws of the land doesn't allow that.

He said the owners of the said tricycles do not pay any tax for operating commercially which allow them to charge lower fares compare to the taxi caps putting them at advantage.

Mr. Macchathy said this when he speaking to Diamond Fm, a local radio station in the metropolis.

According to him,several efforts made by the leadership of the Taxi cap drivers and that of the Ghana commercial drivers Union s to stop the operation of the yellow yellow commercially has proof futile.

He also blamed the leadership of the GPRTU for doing little or nothing at all to curb the menace.

Stating that, the taxi cap drivers in the Metropolis are currently facing an untold hardship as the said yellow yellow have over the market,making it difficult for them to survive.

He has therefore called on the leadership if the metropolis to act quickly to avoid any misfortune that may befall the area as a results if the allowance of the tricycles to operate commercially.