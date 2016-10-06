Garmin, MTN Launches Six Health Wrist Watches

With the ever increasing focus on health and fitness Garmin has introduced six products with built in activity trackers to track, monitor and record daily activities and motivate its customers towards a healthier lifestyle.

The prices of the devices which includes vivoFit 3, vivoMove Classic, vivoSmart HR, vivoActive HR, Fenix 3 HR and Garmin Index smart scale ranges from GHS525 for the vivoFit 3 to GHS2295 for the Fenix 3 HR.

The Sub-Sahara Africa Business Development Manager of Garmin, Mike Clarke, said during the launch that there is an increased awareness around the world regarding health, especially obesity and the associated illness linked to this which has been a catalyst for many people and families to start living a more active lifestyle.

He added that these wearable tech watches are smart devices that pair with your phone to display personal data, text messages and emails on your device.

According to him, the devices which support various mobile devices operating on Android, iOS or Microsoft platforms allow members to review, relieve and share their activities and to track steps, goals, sleep, weight and calories burned.

“Members can join groups to share their activity and they can motivate themselves and their friends with friendly competitions and leader boards, and earn virtual badges. The Garmin Connect Mobile App is a free download and can even use the App’s Bluetooth connectivity links (with a compatible smart phone) to receive current weather conditions, forecasts, voice call/text message notifications and more right on your fitness device,” he stated.

Mr. Mike Clarke emphasized that MTN will be offering a free 3month 900MB data bundle deal for customers purchasing any one of the six Garmin products on offer from one of the MTN’s pinnacle stores, Accra Mall, Osu High Street Mall, Osu Supreme store, West Hills Mall, Achimota Mall, Junction Mall, Neiyaso Kumasi store, Takoradi main and MTN Accra Main store.

He noted that trained iZone sales consultants will be on hand inside the MTN stores to offer the sales support and motivation for Ghanaians to achieve a healthier lifestyle.

The Chief Marketing Officer of MTN, Mr. Asher Khan indicated that their continuous nurturing of their relationship with iZone has resulted in the introduction of the Garmin Health Watch on their network.

He noted that as the leading telecommunications provider pursuing their vision to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world to their customers, they consider this launch very important because it brings their digital agenda to life.

Mr. Khan emphasized that the evolution of technology has paved the way for so much innovation to the extent that there are technology solutions that provide answers to almost everything under the sun.

“One of such innovative technologies is the Garmin Health Watch technology which measures heart rate at your wrist and allows you to track your sleep pattern and many more. This innovative device which runs on data is being launched first on MTN’s network for our cherished subscribers to enjoy the benefits it provides,” he stated.

Mr. Asher Khan concluded that the introduction of the Garmin health watch is very timely, considering the increasing interest and adoption of healthy lifestyles by many people.