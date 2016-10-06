Since its inception in 2009, the Africa Public Private Partnership Conference and Showcase (Africa PPP) (http://APO.af/Z1oCl5) has become the definite platform for discussing, informing and instigating the successful implementation of PPPs across the continent.

The 8th edition of Africa PPP will once again showcase investment opportunities and planned infrastructure development projects from across Africa. Organised by AME Trade, the event will take place from the 24 – 26 October 2016 at the Radisson Blu Hotel, London, UK, building on the success of the previous editions which have been held in Tunis, Nairobi, Abuja, Johannesburg, Abidjan and London. Watch the industry highlights from the speakers’ interviews: http://apo.af/HoIEB5

Based on the outcomes from the 2015 event, the conference programme (http://APO.af/MXxHGm) will focus on the following key topics:

Harmonisation in PPP Policies and Regulatory Frameworks

Best Practice Scenarios - Successful PPPs in Africa – Case Studies

Investing in Infrastructure – Financing PPPs

Project Preparation Facilities – Expediting Bankable PPPs

Lessons from India – The World’s largest PPP market

Working towards Integrated PPPs

Focus Session – Opportunity Showcase of Investable Infrastructure Projects

Risk and Reward – Why PPPs need to continue to grow

”The quality of discussions has been excellent. There were ministerial people and parliamentarians in attendance and it is that caliber of people that attend these particular conferences, they come here to learn to be able to go back to their countries and take the best practices scenario’s back.” Senior Project Advisor PPP, National Treasury, South Africa

This edition of the event is host to an excellent line-up of speakers (http://APO.af/mdVHYX). Showcasing nine PPP units from Senegal, Egypt, South Africa, Uganda, Mali, Ethiopia, Kenya, Cameroon and Nigeria.

Confirmed speakers:

Ibrahima Fall, Director of Fundings and Public-Private Partnerships, Ministry for Investments Promotion and Partnerships, Senegal

Stanley Kamau, Director, PPP Unit, Ministry of Finance, Kenya

James Aiello, Senior Project Advisor, PPP Unit, National Treasury, South Africa

Atter Ezzat Hannoura, Director PPP Control Unit Ministry of Finance, Egypt

Paul Horrocks, Lead Manager, Private Investment, OECD

Aboubacar Guissé, Technical Adviser on Legal Issues and Institutional, Ministry of Investment Promotion and Private Sector, Mali

Romain Py, Head of Transactions, AIIM

Eng M C Munodawafa, Chief Executive Officer, Zambezi River Authority

John Seed, Head of Infrastructure Finance, Europe, Russia & Africa, Mott MacDonald

Abebe Tadesse, Senior Expert and ISP-PPP Coordinator, Ministry of Finance and Economic Cooperation, Ethiopia

Jack van der Merwe, CEO, Gautrain Management Agency

William Dachs, COO, Gautrain Management Agency

Rafael Perez Feito, International Operations Director, FCC Aqualia

Ekow Coleman, Senior Investment Officer, Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF)

Joan Miquel Vilardell, Partner, AGL Transportation Infrastructure and Logistics

Ziria Tibalwa Waako, Director, Technical Regulation, Electricity Regulatory Authority Uganda

Sheila Galloway, Group CEO, Utho Capital (Pty) Ltd

Dominique Ndong, General Co-ordinator, Investment Promotion & Majore Projects Agency (APIX)

Heleen Goussard, Associate, Riscura

Hoda Moustafa, Regional Head – Africa, MIGA

Jacqueline Odula-Lyakurwa, Activities Co-ordinator, African Development Institute, African Development Bank

Alex Katon, Executive Director, Infraco Africa Ltd

Chidi K.C. Izuwah Snr, Executive Director, The Presidency, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission

Junglim Hahm Regional Program Leader, East & South Africa, Middle East, Public Private Infrastructure Advisory Facility (PPIAF)

Hannes van Wyk, Managing Director, Toll Infrastructure Services

Jean-Noël Ekoman Ekoman, Technical Expert, Support Council for the Realization of Partnership Contracts (CARPA)

François Serres, Lawyer, Francois Serres & Associates

Tony Clamp, PPP Expert, Compass Infrastructure

Matthew Rees, Deputy Coordinator, Power Africa, USAID

Chinyelu Oranefo, Senior Associate, Nabarro LLP

Gori Olusana Daniel, Lead Transaction Advisor, Africa PPP Advisory

Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, Honorable Minister, Ministry of Budget and National Planning, Federal Republic of Nigeria

Beatrice Florah Ikilai, Acting Director, PPP Unit, Ministry of Finance Planning and Economic Development

Tom Minney, African Growth Partners

APPP 2016 is an ideal match-making platform for both project sponsors and financiers to explore options for increasing infrastructure development via PPPs.

Register as a delegate online

Information about the programme, speaker panel and delegate registration is available at the official Africa PPP website

Alternatively, please contact the event organiser directly by phone +44 207 700 4949 or email at [email protected] . For press accreditation email [email protected] .