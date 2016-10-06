Africa’s longest running Public Private Partnership Conference is back this October!
Since its inception in 2009, the Africa Public Private Partnership Conference and Showcase (Africa PPP) (http://APO.af/Z1oCl5) has become the definite platform for discussing, informing and instigating the successful implementation of PPPs across the continent.
The 8th edition of Africa PPP will once again showcase investment opportunities and planned infrastructure development projects from across Africa. Organised by AME Trade, the event will take place from the 24 – 26 October 2016 at the Radisson Blu Hotel, London, UK, building on the success of the previous editions which have been held in Tunis, Nairobi, Abuja, Johannesburg, Abidjan and London. Watch the industry highlights from the speakers’ interviews: http://apo.af/HoIEB5
Based on the outcomes from the 2015 event, the conference programme (http://APO.af/MXxHGm) will focus on the following key topics:
- Harmonisation in PPP Policies and Regulatory Frameworks
- Best Practice Scenarios - Successful PPPs in Africa – Case Studies
- Investing in Infrastructure – Financing PPPs
- Project Preparation Facilities – Expediting Bankable PPPs
- Lessons from India – The World’s largest PPP market
- Working towards Integrated PPPs
- Focus Session – Opportunity Showcase of Investable Infrastructure Projects
- Risk and Reward – Why PPPs need to continue to grow
”The quality of discussions has been excellent. There were ministerial people and parliamentarians in attendance and it is that caliber of people that attend these particular conferences, they come here to learn to be able to go back to their countries and take the best practices scenario’s back.” Senior Project Advisor PPP, National Treasury, South Africa
This edition of the event is host to an excellent line-up of speakers (http://APO.af/mdVHYX). Showcasing nine PPP units from Senegal, Egypt, South Africa, Uganda, Mali, Ethiopia, Kenya, Cameroon and Nigeria.
Confirmed speakers:
- Ibrahima Fall, Director of Fundings and Public-Private Partnerships, Ministry for Investments Promotion and Partnerships, Senegal
- Stanley Kamau, Director, PPP Unit, Ministry of Finance, Kenya
- James Aiello, Senior Project Advisor, PPP Unit, National Treasury, South Africa
- Atter Ezzat Hannoura, Director PPP Control Unit Ministry of Finance, Egypt
- Paul Horrocks, Lead Manager, Private Investment, OECD
- Aboubacar Guissé, Technical Adviser on Legal Issues and Institutional, Ministry of Investment Promotion and Private Sector, Mali
- Romain Py, Head of Transactions, AIIM
- Eng M C Munodawafa, Chief Executive Officer, Zambezi River Authority
- John Seed, Head of Infrastructure Finance, Europe, Russia & Africa, Mott MacDonald
- Abebe Tadesse, Senior Expert and ISP-PPP Coordinator, Ministry of Finance and Economic Cooperation, Ethiopia
- Jack van der Merwe, CEO, Gautrain Management Agency
- William Dachs, COO, Gautrain Management Agency
- Rafael Perez Feito, International Operations Director, FCC Aqualia
- Ekow Coleman, Senior Investment Officer, Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF)
- Joan Miquel Vilardell, Partner, AGL Transportation Infrastructure and Logistics
- Ziria Tibalwa Waako, Director, Technical Regulation, Electricity Regulatory Authority Uganda
- Sheila Galloway, Group CEO, Utho Capital (Pty) Ltd
- Dominique Ndong, General Co-ordinator, Investment Promotion & Majore Projects Agency (APIX)
- Heleen Goussard, Associate, Riscura
- Hoda Moustafa, Regional Head – Africa, MIGA
- Jacqueline Odula-Lyakurwa, Activities Co-ordinator, African Development Institute, African Development Bank
- Alex Katon, Executive Director, Infraco Africa Ltd
- Chidi K.C. Izuwah Snr, Executive Director, The Presidency, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission
- Junglim Hahm Regional Program Leader, East & South Africa, Middle East, Public Private Infrastructure Advisory Facility (PPIAF)
- Hannes van Wyk, Managing Director, Toll Infrastructure Services
- Jean-Noël Ekoman Ekoman, Technical Expert, Support Council for the Realization of Partnership Contracts (CARPA)
- François Serres, Lawyer, Francois Serres & Associates
- Tony Clamp, PPP Expert, Compass Infrastructure
- Matthew Rees, Deputy Coordinator, Power Africa, USAID
- Chinyelu Oranefo, Senior Associate, Nabarro LLP
- Gori Olusana Daniel, Lead Transaction Advisor, Africa PPP Advisory
- Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, Honorable Minister, Ministry of Budget and National Planning, Federal Republic of Nigeria
- Beatrice Florah Ikilai, Acting Director, PPP Unit, Ministry of Finance Planning and Economic Development
- Tom Minney, African Growth Partners
APPP 2016 is an ideal match-making platform for both project sponsors and financiers to explore options for increasing infrastructure development via PPPs.
Register as a delegate online (http://APO.af/jADS4u) or request brochure (http://APO.af/99qtoI) for more information.
Information about the programme, speaker panel and delegate registration is available at the official Africa PPP website (http://APO.af/Z1oCl5).
Alternatively, please contact the event organiser directly by phone +44 207 700 4949 or email at [email protected] . For press accreditation email [email protected] .