The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akufo Addo has urged the Ghanaian electorate not to fall for President John Mahama’s “JM toaso” mantra which he says is deceptive.

Nana Akufo Addo was speaking in the Ayawaso Central constituency on his Greater Accra regional campaign tour on Wednesday.

According to him, President Mahama cannot call on Ghanaians to give him the mandate to serve as President for a second term since he has performed abysmally in his first term.

He told party supporters that 'JM Toaso' mantra which literally means 'John Mahama Continue' should not lead them blindly to vote for the Mahama-led government.

“This year, the law of Ghana and God has given the opportunity to end our struggles and hardships we cannot escape from; paying of our school fees and electricity bills. We now have the opportunity to use our thumb to end all that hardship. We can now kick Mahama and his government out and bring the government of development that is the NPP government into office,” he said.

Our President John Dramani Mahama has been President for four years and yet he claims his work is not done so he is appealing for four more years, let's ask ourselves, everything he says 'JDM toaso', what is he going to continue?. I always say, if it will be well, it will be evident from the beginning but I haven't seen anything,” Nana Addo stated.

‘Don't be deceived by Mahama's goodies’

The NPP flagbearer who is currently on a Greater Accra regional tour had earlier told supporters at a rally at Weija-Gbawe that they should expect several attempts by President Mahama to 'buy their votes with goodies' ahead of the December polls.

He said Ghanaians are no longer interested in the politics of deceit being perpetuated by the NDC.

“as election draws closer, expect more goodies from this government, we are going to see this and that. They are going to spend a lot of money on freebies in a way to convince you to vote for them,” he said.

‘NDC are masters in rigging elections’

At a similar rally in the Ablekuma West constituency, Nana Addo described the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) as a party with a penchant for rigging elections .

The NPP flagbearer's jabs were in response to the NDC Running Mate, Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, warning Ghanaians to be wary of attempts at rigging from the NPP during an address at Asawase in the Ashanti Region.

But Nana Akufo-Addo said, “what I know is that when it comes to rigging, they [NDC] are masters with a copyright in it. We will never do that, our party is very democratic.”

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana