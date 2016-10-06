Mahama endorsed by third chief in Brong Ahafo

President John Mahama has yet again received another endorsement from a chief in the Brong Ahafo Region on the second day of his 3-day campaign tour of the area.

The chief of Odumase No. 1, Nana Kwasi Yeboah was addressing a gathering of people when President Mahama paid a courtesy call on him at his Palace on Wednesday [October 5].

He said the NDC government's achievements in the last four years has been very impressive and called on Ghanaians to extend President Mahama's mandate.

“We do not need to make noise about it, all the projects we are seeing bears testimony to his [Mahama] good works. We are solidly behind you Mr President. Anyone who does not wish you well is clearly not on our side. We will only support our well-wishers,” Nana Kwasi Yeboah said.

He also appealed to the President to construct a community center at Odumase.

“We know you have done a lot for us, but we have one more request, we need a community centre at Odumase. Do your best to build one for us so that it becomes a standing remembrance to your legacy. Keep on with your good works. We are solidly behind you,” he said.

'President of B/A House of Chiefs endorses Mahama'

The Omanhene of Yeji, Nana Pemapin Yaw Kagbrese on Tuesday [Ocotber 4] endorsed President John Mahama for a second term in office.

The chief, who doubles as the President of the Brong Ahafo regional house of chiefs called on Ghanaians to vote massively for the president in the December polls.

Nana Pemapin Yaw Kagbrese who was was addressing a gathering of elders and people of Yeji when President John Mahama visited the area as part of his Brong Ahafo regional tour today said the President had achieved a lot in his first term of office in spite of the numerous challenges he faced.

The chief of Bassa, Nana Owusu Sekyi III in the Brong Ahafo Region also endorsed the candidature of President John Mahama ahead of the 2016 Elections.

Speaking at a rally during a campaign tour of the Brong Ahafo Region by the President, the Bassa paramount chief hailed the NDC government's achievements in the last four years despite the handicap of the Election Petition in 2013.

“We will not be able to list all the NDC government has done for this community. Although they haven't constructing all the roads, we can clearly see that they are in the process of doing so. He used just three years to do all this because the first year was marred with the court saga so we congratulate him,” he said

The Bassa chief also lauded the achievements of the NDC in the education sector as he said the President had “done a lot in the education sector by providing a lot of infrastructure for us.”

‘Chiefs involved in politics’

Meanwhile, the Minister for Chieftaincy and Traditional Affairs, Henry Seidu Danaa, is urging persons concerned about Chiefs endorsing presidential aspirants despite the act being unlawful, to report to them to their respective Regional House of Chiefs to have the issues addressed.

According to him, the constitution frowns on traditional rulers mounting political platforms or displaying party paraphernalia.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana