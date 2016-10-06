Today's front pages: Thursday, October 6, 2016

ECONOMY SHRINKS BY $1.8 BILLION IN JUST ONE YEAR

The size of the Ghanaian economy (including oil) shrunk from $38.5 billion recorded in 2014 to $36.7 billion in 2015, a difference of $1.8 billion, the Ghana Statistical Service has disclosed.

DEBT, SPENDING SPREE WORSENING

With two months to the December general elections in Ghana, analysts and development partners have expressed concerns about Ghana’s worsening debt situation as well as government’s spending spree.

AMEND NEW BoG ACT AGAIN – IMF

Barely two months after Parliament passed the Bank of Ghana Amendment Bill, the IMF has punched holes into the Act and is demanding fresh amendments to introduce a number of new provisions.

ECONOMY TO GROW SLOWEST IN 22 YEARS

Ghana’s economy is projected to grow the slowest in more than two months in more than two decades on the back of mounting fiscal challenges, tight monetary policy and disruptions in oil production, the IMF has said in its latest World Economic Outlook report.

GIPC RECORDS 400% INCREASE IN INITIAL TRANSFERS FOR Q2 2016

The second quarter of 2016 has been a good time for foreign direct investments in Ghana in comparison to the same time last year.

FIDELITY BANK TO GO PUBLIC

Fidelity Bank, the largest indigenous private bank, is preparing to list on the Ghana Stock Exchange in a bid to consolidate its position in the market and embark on sub-regional expansion.

BoG ON FIRE; SPLASHES ON GOLD WATCHES

It has emerged that the Bank of Ghana is spending over $500,000 on gold watches as retirement package for the staff of the financial institution.

MUM KILLER GRABBED

Michael Agyare, the 32-year-old unemployed man who allegedly murdered his mother and a teenage house help at Oforikrom in the Suhum Municipality of the Eastern Region, has been arrested at Kumawu in the Ashanti Region.

IMF BLOWS GOV’T COVER

An IMF data has revealed that Ghana’s economic growth in 2016 will slow down to the lowest rate recorded in more than 20 years.

NDC ZONGO MAN JOINS NPP

A leading member of the ruling NDC, Awal Mohammed, has defected to the opposition NPP barely 62 days to the general election.

RITA OPPONG SHINES; SHE IS BEST TEACHER

A 41-year-old female Visual Arts teacher, Ms Rita Oppong of the Sowah Din Two Memorial School at Adentan in the Greater Accra Region was adjudged the National Best Teacher at the 22nd National Best Teacher and second Best School awards held in Sunyani yesterday.

PRESIDENT COMMENTS LESSER KNOWN SCHOOLS

President John Mahama has hailed lesser-known schools for the tremendous academic strides they have been posting in recent times.

MAHAMA EXPOSED OVER EASTERN CORRIDOR ROADS

Presidential hopeful of the PPP, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, has discounted the claims by the Mahama-led administration that it has constructed a 695-kilometer road from the Tema Roundabout in the Greater Accra Region to Kulungugu in the North-Eastern border with Burkina Faso.

DON’T WAST VOTES ON NDC, NPP – MRS NDUOM

Mrs Yvonne Nduom, wife of the 2016 flag-bearer of the PPP yesterday urged the electorate not to waste by retaining either the ruling NDC or voting for the opposition NPP.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com