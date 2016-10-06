Zoomlion intervenes to control rat menace in Ada Kasseh Market

Patrons of Ada Kasseh Market in the Ada East District can now heave a sigh of relief after Zoomlion in partnership with the Ada East District Assembly intervened to control the rat menace that has been tormenting market women for some time now.

The Vector Control Unit of Zoomlion baited the rodents across strategic locations around the market to trap and arrest them.

The Vector Control Officer of Zoomlion in the Tema Zonal office, Mr. Enoch Mintah who led the team to undertake the exercise said that the intervention was necessary to stem the destruction of foodstuff by the rodents.

Mr. Mintah also pointed out that foodstuffs eaten by the rodents and sold to people could cause diseases such as plague fever, hence the need to flush them out.

He said because Zoomlion is committed to ensuring healthy communities, the exercise was carried out swiftly and effectively.

The Environmental Health officer of the Ada East District, Mr. Frank Opoku Abima expressed delight for the exercise.

He said the destruction the rodents was a great relief because his outfit had received several complaints about the economic loss that the rodents were causing traders.

Traders at the market also expressed excitement to the Assembly and Zoomlion for coming to their aid.

They appealed to the Assembly to undertake the exercise on regular basis to help salvage their foodstuffs from being destroyed by the mice.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com