Gandhi statue to be relocated following protests

The statue of Indian statesman, Mahatma Gandhi, on the campus of University of Ghana, Legon, will be relocated to ensure its safety, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said.

The decision follows protests and a subsequent defacing of the statue by unknown persons.

A statement issued in Accra by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Wednesday says verbal attacks on Mahatma Gandhi, who is alleged to have made racist comments against blacks when he was alive, was unfortunate.

The verbal attacks according to the Ministry was an “attack on an Indian Nationalist Hero and icon who is revered and cherished by over one billion people who are either citizens of India or persons of Indian decent.”

A movement that championed the call for the removal of the statue from the university’s campus, “Gandhi Must Fall”, led by a former Director of the Institute of African Studies (IAS), Professor Akosua Adomako Ampofo, argues the statue of the man widely acclaimed for his doctrine of non-violence is undeserving to be mounted on campus because he was a racist.

The group says “if there should be statues on our campus then they should first be African heroes and heroines, who can serve as examples of who we are and what we have achieved as a people.”

However, the Foreign Affairs Ministry lamented the comments, noting that the situation could create disaffection for Ghana across the world.

“While acknowledging that human as he was, Mahatma Gandhi may have had his flaws, we must remember that people evolve. He inspired movements for civil rights and freedom across the world,” the Ministry said.

“The government would, therefore, want to relocate the statue from the University of Ghana to ensure its safety and to avoid the controversy on the Legon Campus being a distraction of our strong ties of friendship that has existed over the years.

"To this end, the Ministry is urging Ghanaians to look beyond the comments attributed to Mahatma Gandhi and acknowledge his role as one of the most outstanding personalities of the last century who demonstrated that non-violent,” the statement said.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | GN