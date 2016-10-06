Big Apples Arts Gallery set to revamp art industry

Big Apples Arts Gallery, a leading Ghanaian art management collection center based in Tema in the Greater Accra Region, has rolled out a program to rejuvenate the local arts industry.

Established a couple of years ago, Big Apple Gallery has achieved a sizable collection of art.

The Gallery is bringing talented young artists together to support and equip them in order to take the industry to the next level.

The company is currently compiling data of artists across the country to kick-start a project that will bring together top industry players for networking and experience sharing.

As part of the company’s long-term strategic drive to sustain the project, an online portal has been launched to promote works of the artists who have registered with them.

At the launch of the portal was an exhibition which saw a spectacular display of digital art works by some talented young artists such as Isshaq Ismail, Joseph Adebliku, Amarkine Quaye, Mustafa Mohammed, Esther Kaki Tandoh and Maxwell Boadi

Communications Director of the company, Wondowe Azutigah, said the Big Apple Art Gallery is determined to promote the art Ghanaian art industry.

She revealed that some 20 artists which her company is currently managing benefit from a training workshop designed to improve their skills.

She said all 20 artists receive financial support to enable them to organise exhibitions both in Ghana and abroad.

Wondowe Azutigah lamented the lack of appreciation for the works of the Ghanaian artists and the art industry in general, promising to begin a vigorous nation-wide education program to tackle the situation.

Speaking at the launch of the online portal, the Editor of Adom FM, Ms. Afia Pokua, appealed to the government to create a special fund to assist artists that will enable them to work effectively and to create employment.

She charged Ghanaian artists to use their drawings to promote peace especially during and after the December 7 general elections.

She said artworks that depict the varied Ghanaian cultures would strengthen the national unity.

