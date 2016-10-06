Fidelity Bank holds dinner event to celebrate customers

The Bank of the year, Fidelity Bank has organized a Customer Appreciation Dinner for its customers at the Kempinski hotel in Accra.

At the special ceremony to celebrate its customers, Group CEO, Mr. Edward Effah, recounted how far the Bank has come since its inception 10 years ago and thanked its customers for believing in the Bank.

“For ten years, you have stood by us, you have believed in us and banked with us. Your unyielding support over the years is the reason we are gathered here today beaming with smiles. You have made us the best bank in Ghana today and with your support, we have won several other awards,” he said.

He recounted that the Bank from its humble beginning of one branch has expanded its network to 75, 115 ATMs, 900 Agents nationwide and serves about a million customers.

He assured them that the Bank will continue to use technology to improve its systems and processes as it strives to provide world class banking to its customers.

The night was also used to introduce the Bank’s revamped product offerings.

The two, Fidelity Prestige Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking, have been added to the unique array of products and services offered by Fidelity Bank.

The Fidelity Prestige Banking is tailor-made banking that comes with unique products and services that are accessible at all times. Prestige customers now enjoy a premium current account, which is an interest-bearing transactional account that allows them to manage their money with ease. Safety deposit boxes are also made available to customers for their valuables and documents.

The Fidelity flagship investment product, the FLIP USD account is also offered to its Prestige customers.

According to the Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, Mr. Jim Baiden, this account has been uniquely designed to meet the needs of its customers.

“This exclusive account is a dollar-dominated investment account that gives our clients the opportunity to grow and diversify their wealth. Fidelity wants to help them create wealth and be able to withstand local currency fluctuations” he stated.

Fidelity Bank has also re-positioned its corporate banking proposition to strategically meet the needs of its Corporate Account holders. The new Corporate and Investment Banking customers will enjoy a host of benefits that will see to the growth and success of their businesses.

Leveraging on local knowledge, international best practices in banking, the Bank will deliver innovative, award-winning financial services solutions to support its corporate clients' ambitions.

As part of the Bank’s strategy and agenda to touch all point of clients’ experience, making banking easy and convenient, Fidelity Bank also announced to the public its new Corporate Internet Banking platform known as “Fidelity Online” for its customers. This will allow customers to easily access their statements, make various type of payments, view loan status and exchange rates online among others.

The Fidelity online platform employs one of the best encryption modules, data integrity levels and the application of single salt hash authentication to protect customers’ funds and confidential information.

With industry-standard product offerings such as Domestic and International cash management solutions and a host of value-added propositions, management of Fidelity Bank say the Bank is set to compete with the market leaders today.

The night was interspersed with thrilling performances and give-aways.

