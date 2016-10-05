Rivers: Armed Group Lists Conditions For Amnesty

A group of Militants in Rivers State under the aegis of Egi Freedom Fighters (EFF) has rejected Governor Nyesom Wike’s Amnesty programme in the state, even as it listed conditions for the acceptance of the deal.

A 10-point statement by the group’s spokesperson, Jenniffer Black, made available to newsmen, accused Multinational Oil Giant, Total Nigeria Plc of sponsoring military attacks on their communities, listing her demands on the government and the Oil company as conditions for any amnesty deal.

According to the statement, the group wants the rebuilding of houses of indigenes of Obiezemini in Egi of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of the state, allegedly destroyed by state forces, sponsored by the company.

Other demands include: the unconditional release of their members in custody and employment/empowerment opportunities for teeming youth of the area.

“We demand the rebuilding of all houses damaged in Egi communities by security forces sent by Total Nigeria Plc and release of all the people arrested during the raid of Egi community. Any skills acquisition and Scholarship must come from Total Nigeria Plc and NOT from the State government. Total Nigeria Plc must create jobs for youths of host communities and maintain all existing structures in the communities. Beneficiaries of Scholarship opportunities must be the less privileged in the community. Total Nigeria must create special opportunities for the widows whose houses were affected by the raid.”

“Federal Government of Nigeria must be a Signatory and must be aware of whatever understanding to be reached. The government and Total Nigeria Plc must work out modalities and ensure the release of all persons arrested in connection with the raid of our communities before we lay down our arms. This incident occurred in almost all of Egi communities, particularly, Obiezemini.”

“The Egi Freedom Fighters insist that these demands MUST be met before laying down their arms.”

They however did not give any timeline for government and other stakeholders to respond to their demands.

It would be recalled that the Rivers State Governor, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike recently inaugurated the State Amnesty Programme Committee, with Sir Ken Chinda, the special Adviser to the governor on amnesty as chairman.

Jenniffer Black