Three in court over murder charges

By Joyce Danso, GNA

Accra Oct. 5, GNA - Three persons have been put before a District Court in Accra for allegedly killing a farmer over a cocoa farm at Asamama in the Eastern Region.

They were said to have murdered David Yaw Agyei on June 6, on one of his late father's cocoa farm.

They are Baah Frimpong aka Kweku Mensah, a 55 -year- old revenue collector, Kwame Ntiamoah aka Amakye a 47- year- old chain saw operator and Osei Yaw aka Yaw Akyiah a 67- year- old farmer.

Charged with conspiracy to commit crime to wit murder the accused persons have had their pleas preserved.

The court presided over by Mrs Gloria Laryea remanded them into lawful custody to reappear on October 19.

Chief Inspector Patrick Ansah told the court that the complainant is Mr Samuel Manu Bediako a resident of Kokomlemele, Accra.

The accused persons who are close relations of the deceased reside at Asamama.

According to the prosecutor the deceased was the care taker of his late father's farmland and a house located at Asamama.

Prosecution said Frimpong intermittently picked up a quarrel with the deceased over the decision of the family appointing him as a caretaker over his father properties.

During those quarrels, Frimpong issued a number of threats to the deceased and in February this year, he (Frimpong) engaged the deceased in a fight and he hit his occiput.

The deceased fell unconscious and a as result of that and he was rushed to the Kibi Government Hospital where he was admitted and later discharged.

The two were therefore not on good talking terms.

Chief Inspector Ansah said on June 6, Frimpong visited the deceased in his house to resolve the difference. The two agreed to bury the hatchet.

While leaving the house Frimpong enquired from the deceased as to which of the farmlands he would be visiting and he mentioned the farmland at Biremuso.

Prosecution said the deceased however informed his fiancÃ©e of what had transpired between him and Frimpong.

The deceased left for Bremuso farmland and never returned.

On June 7, this year, the deceased son complained to a witness that his father went to the farm and he had since not returned.

Prosecution said a search party was constituted and they proceeded to the farm at Bremuso and they found body of the deceased in a crotch of a tree.

A report was made to the Police at Kwabeng. When the Police went to the scene they found violent marks on the body.

The body was escorted to the Police hospital and later transferred to the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital, which gave the case of death as 'Cerebral Edema and Blunt head Injury'.

Prosecution said police investigations led to the arrest of Ntiamoah who allegedly threatened to kill a witness to wit: 'we will kill you just as we killed the deceased David Yaw Agyei.'

Frimpong on hearing this secretly went to the witness house to plead with witness to disregard the pronouncement made by Ntiamoah because he was under the influence of alcohol.

Police investigation led to the arrest of Frimpong, Ntiamoah who mentioned their accomplice as Osei Yaw. GNA