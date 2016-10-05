Businessman in court for defiling girl in a hotel

By Joyce Danso, GNA

Accra, Oct. 5, GNA - A Businessman Kofi Abakah has been hauled to an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly defiling a 13- year- old girl in a hotel at Alajo in Accra.

The court did not take his plea but admitted him to bail in the sum of GHâ‚µ20,000.00 with three sureties to reappear on October 20.

The court however ordered that the victim be sent to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for her aged to be assessed to ascertain whether she is above or below 16 years.

When the case was called prosecuting Detective Inspector Kofi Atimbire prayed the court to remand the accused person.

Prosecution said the victim was a school dropout living at Alajo, Accra while accused resides at Abelenkpe.

The accused person, according to the prosecutor had known the victim for some time now and used to give her money.

The Prosecution said on September 26, at about 19:30 hours the victim and her friends saw the accused person and demanded money from him.

According to prosecution, Abekah on the same day managed to lure the victim to Caribbean Hotel at Alajo under the pretext of offering her GHâ‚µ10.00 and he ended up defiling her.

After the act, the accused person boarded a taxi for the victim to be sent home.

The victim who could not walk properly narrated her ordeal to her friends who escorted her to the Kotobabi Police Station to lodge a complaint.

Soon after issuing a medical form to victim to seek medical care, accused person was arrested. In his caution statement he admitted the offence.

