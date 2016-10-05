Ghana to host Africa Roundtable on insolvency reform

Accra, Oct.5, GNA - Ghana is to host a two-day Africa Roundtable on Insolvency Reform aimed to engage both private practitioners and public policymakers in high level dialogue to increase insolvency reform on the continent.

The roundtable, scheduled for October 6 and October 7, is being organised by INSOL International and the World Bank in partnership with Ghana Association of Restructuring and Insolvency Advisors (GARIA) on the theme: 'Freedom to Fail? Insolvency for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.'

The World Bank Group has been working with many governments in Africa to assist in strengthening their insolvency and restructuring regimes and.

Speaking with the GNA ahead of the meeting, Mr Felix Addo, President of GARIA, said the Africa Roundtable is important as the only option opened to many businesses on the continent in times of trouble is to fold up.

He said the focus of discussions would be on how to sustain the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) from folding up in time of financial trouble and they have simple and cost efficient method of exiting the market because of their importance to most economies.

'This year's ART will explore the importance of addressing MSME insolvency, in a manner that still upholds creditor rights and promotes access to finance,' he added.

A key objective is to encourage insolvency policymakers and professionals to establish an annual forum to stimulate discourse and learning across the region.

Key speakers for the conference include the Chief Justice Mrs Georgina Theodora Wood, Mr Ishmael Yamson, Serengeti Capital, Ghana, Mr Adam Harris, INSOL Vice-President and Mahesh Uttamchandani of the World Bank Group. GNA