5 October 2016

Repairer remanded for defiling JHS girl

By GNA

By Joyce Danso, GNA
Accra, Oct. 5, GNA - Doe Agbese, an electronic repairer has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly having sex with a 14- year- old girl who was on her way to church at Pig Farm in Accra.

Agbese, charged with defilement has pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku remanded Agbese into Police custody to reappear on October 19.

Detective Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the complainant is a store keeper residing at Pig Farm whilst the victim is a junior high school (JHS) student.

Accused person, prosecution said also resides at Ebony a suburb of Pig Farm.

On September 12, this year at about 1800 hours the victim whose church was adjacent to the accused persons place of abode was passing by to the church when he called her under the pretext of sending her on an errand.

When the victim arrived Agbese pulled her into his kiosk, laid her on a mattress and sexually abused her.

Prosecution said the accused person warned the victim not inform anyone about the ordeal. The victim however after pondering over the act, informed her class teacher.

The class teacher alerted the victim's mother and a report was made to the police who issued the victim a medical report for examination.

The accused was picked up by the Police and in his caution statement, he denied the offence.

