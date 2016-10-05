Court discharges alleged robbers

By Hafsa Obeng, GNA

Accra, Oct 5, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court on Wednesday discharged three persons who were remanded for conspiracy to commit crime and robbery for want of prosecution.

Benjamin Otoo, motorbike rider; Kamal Michel, farmer; and Dzifa Gumashie, a sprayer were said to have conspired and robbed one Michael Anim of his unregistered Toyota Camry saloon worth GH¢55,000.00.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charges but were remanded on March 29, by the court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh.

The court discharged the accused persons for want of prosecution. It said the prosecution has failed to continue trial and the accused persons have not been brought to court for some time.

The facts of the case as presented by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Patient Mario are that the complainant Kofi Koranteng is a businessman residing at Dansoman, while the accused persons all live at Russia.

She said on January 29, the complainant gave his unregistered Toyota Camry saloon which was having mechanical and electrical problems to one Michael Anim to service it.

She said Michael after servicing the car went for a test drive but on reaching Kumchacha, a suburb of Mataheko, the shaft of the car detached and he parked off the road.

The prosecution said on January 30, at about 0400 hours, he went to fix the detached shaft and immediately he sat in the car and was about to move when a driver of a taxi crossed him.

The accused persons and one Ani, now at large, armed with a knife and hammer threatened to stab him and one of the accused persons hit him with a blow and he fell to the ground.

DSP Mario said the accused persons drove the car to Kofi Quaye, a village near Nsawam, and hid it in the bush.

On February 15, at about 1000 hours Benjamin and Ani saw a witness in the case at Nsakina and told him they had a Toyota Camry car for sale at GH¢30,000.00.

The witness expressed interest in it and decided to inspect it before payment would be made.

She told the court that they picked the witness on a motorbike to Kofi Quaye and met Kamal and Dzifa hiding in the bush with the unregistered vehicle.

The witness became suspicious, but decided to arrange money to pay for it.

She said at about 1900 hours the same day, the witness raised some money and asked the accused persons to meet him at where the car was parked.

He mobilised some men who laid ambush to arrest them.

DSP Mario said the accused person on reaching there managed to escape leaving behind the car and the motorbike brought by Benjamin.

The witness handed over the car to the Amasaman Police and on March 13, upon intelligence the accused persons were arrested.

