Court frees mason on alleged possession of firearm

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA

Accra, Oct. 5, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court on Wednesday struck out a case involving one Albert Odoom, a mason, for alleged possession of firearm without authority.

The case was struck out for want of prosecution.

The prosecution after a number of adjournments failed to present the accused person in court for trial to commence.

Albert had pleaded not guilty to the charge and was remanded in police custody.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Superintendent of Police Kweku Bempah told the court that on September 4, 2015, the Greater Accra Regional Police Command had information that Albert had in his possession a locally manufactured pistol, which he uses with others to operate armed robbery in Kasoa and its surroundings.

He said also the police were told that the accused person wanted ammunitions to buy to use on his said locally made pistol.

The Prosecution said a witness in the case was sent to him just to negotiate with him that he could provide some of the ammunitions.

Superintendent Bempah said the accused person agreed to buy 10 pieces of the ammunitions at the cost of GH¢9.00 per one.

At about 22 hours on the same day, the accused person directed the witness, where to meet him at Budumburam near Kasoa to deliver the ammunitions to him.

'While waiting for the witness to collect the ammunitions, police personnel from Charlie SWAT Unit, Accra managed to arrest him, while other colleagues managed to escape,' he added.

One locally made pistol was found when a search was conducted on him.

GNA