President Mahama against blame game in education sector

Accra, Oct. 5, GNA - President John Dramani Mahama on Wednesday appealed to the Ministry of Education, Ghana Education Service and other major stakeholders in the sector to eschew blame games and concentrate on issues that would enhance the teaching profession.

The blame games he said are inimical to the development and growth of education, and could distort the orderly progress of teachers and other partners.

President Mahama made the appeal when he addressed the 22nd National Best Teachers' Awards at Sunyani in the Brong- Ahafo Region on the theme:"Valuing teachers, improving their status."

The Best National Teachers 'Awards was instituted in the early 1970s to revitalise and enrich the quality of education in the country that took a nosedive owing to general economic decline, resulting to the exodus of teachers to other African countries.

The decline also led to falling of educational standards and loss of morale among teachers in general, which compelled government to institute the awards to incentivize the loyal and committed ones throughout the country.

The annual programme had over the years provided vehicles, houses and other attractive prizes to teachers, who had distinguished themselves in various categories of teaching and administration.

President Mahama said government would continue to play its role in providing facilities to enhance teaching and learning, hence the need for stakeholders to focus on constructive activities that would promote the profession.

He said concentrating on core mandates are instrumental in forging the teaching profession ahead.

The President called on teachers to avoid negative practices such as absenteeism and laziness to justify government's huge investment in the sector over the years.

"Teachers have over the years attained high level of respect in the society and there is the need to work harder to maintain that respect for the benefit of all members of the society."

On improving on conditions of service of teachers, President Mahama said discussions are underway with stakeholders and expressed the hope that the outcome would be speedy and acceptable to all in the coming days.

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, Minister of Education said the quality of human capital of every nation depends upon the strands inter-related such as quality of education.

To maintain quality and high standards in schools, the Minister said there is the need for constant upgrading of skills and knowledge of teachers especially in information, communication and technology.

She gave the assurance that government would continue to dispense its responsibility to both the teaching and non-teaching staff, while the public would also continue to hold them accountable for outcomes in schools.

Madam Rita Oppong who was adjudged the 2015 best teacher would receive a three-bedroom house from the Government.

GNA